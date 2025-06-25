Virginia Native Shaboozey Makes Waves with GRAMMY Performance and Met Gala Debut

Country artist Shaboozey is rapidly discovering his sound and becoming one of the most exciting prospect voices in the genre, marrying traditional country with creativity and innovation. The 30-year-old Virginia native is on the verge of success thanks to his single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and recent notoriety from both the Grammys and the Met Gala.

Now touring with The Great American Road Show, presented by Coors Light, Shaboozey reflects on his journey and what it means to pursue success in America. “If you work hard and never give up and put in the sweat equity, you can really make something of yourself,” he told Us Weekly. “You can make history. I think that's what the American dream is about. It's about striving and resilience and making the world a better place for the next person.”

Shaboozey's rise challenges genre stereotypes, and he firmly believes country music should be inclusive. “With the space I'm occupying and the story and everything I've been doing, it feels like everything hasn't really been done before,” he shared.

His Christian faith remains central to his perspective, with the artist often crediting God for guiding his path. Offstage, Shaboozey immerses himself in regional cuisine, calling out his favorite barbecue in Kansas City and Austin and naming Dino's Hot Chicken in Nashville as a top pick. He has also developed a strong connection to Montana after filming a music video there, revealing that he hopes to one day move permanently to the state.

Shaboozey's fashion is as bold as his music. At the 2024 Met Gala, themed “The Garden of Time,” he turned heads in a turquoise beaded ensemble complete with matching grillz. “With the theme being fine tailoring, it made sense to do something that was a little bit out of my comfort zone,” he said. “It kind of pushed the narrative, and then pushed a little bit more about just diversity and being OK and comfortable with being yourself.”