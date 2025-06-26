Kentucky Singer Kelsey Waldon Drops New Album ‘Every Ghost’ Along With 50-City Tour

On June 23, Kelsey Waldon unveiled her sixth studio album, Every Ghost. Released on Oh Boy Records, Kelsey Waldon's new album is her second release on the label after the late John Prine's partnership. Every Ghost is a nine-track album that Kelsey recorded with her band, The Muleskinners, at Southern Grooves studio in Memphis, Tennessee. It highlights many facets of grief, generational trauma, addiction, and forgiveness.

“There's a lot of hard-earned healing on this record,” Waldon says of the project, which she calls her most intimate yet. Tracks like “Ghost of Myself,” the title track, reflect on her journey through healing and sobriety since 2020, while “Falling Down” portrays the struggles of a man grappling with alcohol addiction — an echo of her own experience.

“It took time and experience,” she says, reflecting on how she's learned to offer compassion to her younger self. “I think you've gotta respect her because she was trying as hard as she could for where she was at, and she was doing a damn good job.”

Key highlights include “Tiger Lilies,” an emotional tribute to her late grandmother, showcasing her rich vocal depth and evocative imagery. “Comanche” uses a truck as a meditative symbol, offering a quiet moment of introspection, while “Let It Lie” and the cover of Hazel Dickens' “Ramblin' Woman” round out the album's mix of vulnerability and resilience.

“True outlaw shit is sticking to your guns, and I feel like I'm doing that,” Waldon adds. “I'm not saying I'm unbreakable, but I feel almost unbreakable. I've already hurt the worst that I could and lived to tell the story. We can be thankful for our ghosts.”