Randy Travis Shows Up Unexpectedly During ‘Love On The Spectrum’ Star’s Opry Debut

Tyler White, one of the breakout stars from Season 3 of Love on the Spectrum, made history by being the first person with autism to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. He stood on stage and honored country music legend Randy Travis, singing Travis's 1988 hit, "Deeper Than the Holler." Tyler's undeniable connection to country music came through in his performance, and had everyone watching singing along, asking for more, and singing praises about how well he did at the Opry.

Following the performance, Randy Travis made a surprise onstage appearance, walking with assistance from his wife, Mary Travis. Despite his ongoing recovery from a 2013 stroke, Travis stood beside White in a touching moment of support and admiration. Mary addressed the audience, delivering a moving tribute to White's character and talent.

"Tyler, we just want to say thank you so much for loving country music," she said. "Thank you for loving the lord and for finding the silver linings in life. You're such an inspiration to so many, so thank you, and God bless you." She continued, "You keep doing what you're doing, Tyler; the world's better because of you. God bless you and tell Maddison hi for us; we love y'all."

The cute exchange went viral on social media and fans acknowledged the excitement of White and the emotional display of support from Travis, but the moment also displayed the steadfast support of White's girlfriend, Maddison Marilla, who supported him at the event and posted the night on social media.

Only one month before this point, White also hung out with Blake Shelton, completing a list of country music heroes acknowledging White's fondness for country music.