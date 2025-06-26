Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: June 27 – June 29

The weekend scene in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers variety, with live music under the stars, soulful performances, sensory-friendly family fun, and more. Options include River Jam at the Whitewater Center, Chrisette Michele's return to Headliners, and inclusive community events, such as the Sensory Summer Bash, so there's something for every interest and ability.

River Jam: Rainy Eyes

What: Outdoors live music series featuring Rainy Eyes

Outdoors live music series featuring Rainy Eyes When: Friday, June 27, 2025, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Friday, June 27, 2025, from 7 to 10 p.m. Where: U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte

U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte Cost: Free admission, $12 parking fee per car

River Jam is a beloved outdoor live music series that runs from May to September at the U.S. National Whitewater Center, a top weekend draw nestled alongside the world's largest constructed whitewater river. Visitors can't bring food and drinks with them, but plenty are available for sale on-site. Leashed pets and personal chairs or blankets are welcome. On June 27, Rainy Eyes — a swampy folk Americana artist praised for dynamic vocals and rich songwriting — takes the stage at this unique riverside venue.

Chrisette Michele

What: Live music with Chrisette Michele

Live music with Chrisette Michele When: Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 8 p.m. Where: Headliners Uptown Charlotte, 225 E. Sixth St., Suite A, Charlotte

Headliners Uptown Charlotte, 225 E. Sixth St., Suite A, Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $78

Chrisette Michele, the GRAMMY-winning R&B and soul artist known for her jazz-infused vocals and emotive delivery, will perform at Headliners in Charlotte on June 27 and 28. Michele shot to fame with her 2007 debut, "I Am," and has since worked with artists such as Jay-Z, Nas, and Ne-Yo, creating a sound described as formal yet vulnerable. Michele's live performances showcase her prowess as a vocalist. Her music incorporates gospel styling, jazz instrumentation, and hip-hop rhythms.

Sensory Summer Bash

What: Inclusive summer sensory event for the entire family

Inclusive summer sensory event for the entire family When: Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Success on the Spectrum Central Charlotte, 1041 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte

Success on the Spectrum Central Charlotte, 1041 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte Cost: Free

The Sensory Summer Bash is a celebration designed for neurodiverse children and their families. Success on the Spectrum is hosting the event, which offers a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, including sensory play stations, inclusive games, a bouncy house, bubble zones, and kid-friendly snacks. Families are encouraged to dress for active play and bring sunscreen for outdoor activities. With a focus on joy, connection, and accessibility, this sensory-friendly experience welcomes all ages and abilities.

Other Events

There are numerous weekend activities in Charlotte, from high-energy performances to local shopping and live comedy. Whether someone wants music, fresh finds, or a few laughs, the city's lineup provides reasons to get out and explore.