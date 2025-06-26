This Day in Country History: June 26

Festivals, premium concerts, certifications, and benefit shows dominated the country music scene on June 26. Garth Brooks, always a legend, received several Platinum certifications, and the husky-voiced singer Chris Stapleton performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California — all this and more for country music on June 26 through the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Milestones in the country music industry for June 26 included:

2014: Country music superstar Garth Brooks scored big time with the Recording Industry Association of America. His albums Blue Eyed Soul, Classic Rock, Country Hits, and Melting Pot all received Platinum certifications from this organization.

Country music superstar Garth Brooks scored big time with the Recording Industry Association of America. His albums Blue Eyed Soul, Classic Rock, Country Hits, and Melting Pot all received Platinum certifications from this organization. 2019: Rascal Flatts received a five-time Platinum certification from the RIAA for their hit single "What Hurts the Most," released under the Hollywood Records label.

Cultural Milestones

Benefit concerts that helped communities in need and the birth of country singing rebel Gretchen Wilson happened on June 26:

1973: Singer Gretchen Wilson was born in Pocahontas, Illinois. Wilson is known for"Redneck Woman" and her sassy, no-nonsense lyrics that define her personality and challenge more traditional country music lyrics, especially for female artists.

Singer Gretchen Wilson was born in Pocahontas, Illinois. Wilson is known for"Redneck Woman" and her sassy, no-nonsense lyrics that define her personality and challenge more traditional country music lyrics, especially for female artists. 2018: The Georgia Music Foundation benefit concert, Georgia On My Mind, featured performers such as Lauren Alaina, Chris Janson, Michael Ray, and Travis Denning and was hosted by Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip, and Rhett Atkins from the Peach Pickers. This benefit concert supports music education across the state.

The Georgia Music Foundation benefit concert, Georgia On My Mind, featured performers such as Lauren Alaina, Chris Janson, Michael Ray, and Travis Denning and was hosted by Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip, and Rhett Atkins from the Peach Pickers. This benefit concert supports music education across the state. 2019: Australian country music sensation, Morgan Evans, performed for the Give me 5 for Kids Benefit, hosted by Triple M Newcastle. Proceeds from this show went to John Hunter Children's Hospital in Australia.

2021: Alan Jackson headlined a benefit concert for victims of tornadoes in his hometown, Newnan, Georgia. The Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Concert at the Coweta County Fairgrounds also included performers such as Chris Young, Adam Wright, and Georgia-born Caylee Hammack.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fun shows and mega certifications occurred on June 26, including:

2015: Blake Shelton and Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at the inaugural Big Barrel Country Music Festival at the Dover International Speedway in Delaware, kicking off the three-day festival. Shelton sang fan favorites such as "Honey Bee" and "Sure Be Cool If You Did."

Blake Shelton and Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at the inaugural Big Barrel Country Music Festival at the Dover International Speedway in Delaware, kicking off the three-day festival. Shelton sang fan favorites such as "Honey Bee" and "Sure Be Cool If You Did." 2021: Multi-award-winning country music artist Carrie Underwood headlined the Country Jam Colorado music festival in Loma, Colorado. Fans also enjoyed singing and dancing to music from Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Ryan Griffin, and Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

Multi-award-winning country music artist Carrie Underwood headlined the Country Jam Colorado music festival in Loma, Colorado. Fans also enjoyed singing and dancing to music from Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Ryan Griffin, and Caleb Lee Hutchinson. 2024: Country singer and multi-award winner Chris Stapleton performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, as part of his All-American Road Show tour. Fans enjoyed listening to and singing along to the song "Mountains of My Mind" and Stapleton's cover of the David Allen Coe song, "Tennessee Whiskey."