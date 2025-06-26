Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

What Would You Do Wednesday-Sharing Cost

Every Wednesday the Tanner in the Morning show brings you What Would You Do Wednesday. You simply send us an email and explain your relationship problem. We let our listeners…

Rob Tanner
Woman with disgusted look on face while on a date with man who looks in awe of her (Avoid These First Date Fails: The Worst Places to Go, first dates)
CREATISTA/ Getty Images

Every Wednesday the Tanner in the Morning show brings you What Would You Do Wednesday. You simply send us an email and explain your relationship problem. We let our listeners chime in and help.

Here is this weeks dilemma:

I met a guy, but I'm not sure I want to continue dating him. We went out once and then scheduled a second date which I canceled because of his dating philosophy. He said we should alternate when it comes to paying for dates. I told him that's not very chivalrous and that women should be placed on a pedestal and treated like queens and that means paying for dates. I'm not saying I wouldn't pay for a date, but I think the man should pay for the majority of them. Things got a little testy during our argument before he said women want to be equal so why wouldn't that apply to paying for dates? He and I have now cooled off. Is he right or am I?

What did the listeners have to say? Check out below.

costdatesharing
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: June 26
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 26Michael Garaventa
This Day in Sports History: June 25
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 25Michael Garaventa
The Meaning Behind the North Carolina State Flag
Human InterestThe Meaning Behind the North Carolina State FlagAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect