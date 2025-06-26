What Would You Do Wednesday-Sharing Cost
Every Wednesday the Tanner in the Morning show brings you What Would You Do Wednesday. You simply send us an email and explain your relationship problem. We let our listeners…
Every Wednesday the Tanner in the Morning show brings you What Would You Do Wednesday. You simply send us an email and explain your relationship problem. We let our listeners chime in and help.
Here is this weeks dilemma:
I met a guy, but I'm not sure I want to continue dating him. We went out once and then scheduled a second date which I canceled because of his dating philosophy. He said we should alternate when it comes to paying for dates. I told him that's not very chivalrous and that women should be placed on a pedestal and treated like queens and that means paying for dates. I'm not saying I wouldn't pay for a date, but I think the man should pay for the majority of them. Things got a little testy during our argument before he said women want to be equal so why wouldn't that apply to paying for dates? He and I have now cooled off. Is he right or am I?
What did the listeners have to say? Check out below.