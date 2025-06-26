What Would You Do Wednesday-Sharing Cost

I met a guy, but I'm not sure I want to continue dating him. We went out once and then scheduled a second date which I canceled because of his dating philosophy. He said we should alternate when it comes to paying for dates. I told him that's not very chivalrous and that women should be placed on a pedestal and treated like queens and that means paying for dates. I'm not saying I wouldn't pay for a date, but I think the man should pay for the majority of them. Things got a little testy during our argument before he said women want to be equal so why wouldn't that apply to paying for dates? He and I have now cooled off. Is he right or am I?