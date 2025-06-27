Asian Food Festival Brings 70 Vendors To Charlotte This September

A massive food celebration hits Ballantyne's Backyard this fall. From September 12-14, visitors can sample dishes from across Asia at North Carolina's first-ever Panda Fest.

"We're thrilled to bring Panda Fest to Charlotte," said BiuBiu Xu, founder of Panda Fest, to WCNC. "This event is all about building community through shared experiences — whether that's enjoying incredible food, discovering new art forms, or just having fun."

Visitors will find tastes from five countries. Cooks will serve up specialties from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. Twenty craft makers will sell their work too, from clothes to decorations.

What started as a simple "Panda Day" has grown big. Now the festival draws crowds in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and Seattle.

Watch dancers leap in lion costumes while K-pop groups move to the beat. Street artists will paint with sugar and cut intricate designs from paper. Kids can snap photos with a giant 15-foot panda or bounce in an inflatable ring.

Want the best deal? Buy tickets early between June 25 and July 13. Basic tickets come with fun extras, a special Charlotte pin and panda ears to wear. Pick VIP passes to skip lines, drink at a private bar, and take home a custom bag.

Find the fun at 11611 N. Community House Road. Thursday runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday goes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday wraps up from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.