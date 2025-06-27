Baylee Littrell Drops Christian Single “Hey Jesus” Following American Idol Run

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Baylee Littrell has stepped into a new artistic chapter after releasing a new single, "Hey Jesus," on June 24. This single is a personal "rebirth" for Littrell and a shift for the singer-songwriter in sonic direction, offering vulnerability, depth, and acoustic soul.

“This song truly… I wrote it in a very dark time in my life,” Littrell said. “It's more about the struggle with faith, the struggle with finding your way. A big common misconception is that God won't let us fall down. But falling is part of the journey.”

Coming from a renowned musical lineage — his father is Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell — Baylee first made waves as a Broadway performer at age 13 and later emerged as a solo artist. His new release builds on momentum from his time on American Idol, where he introduced “Hey Jesus” to a national audience and received strong praise for its emotional honesty.

The success of the track has developed over time, slowly gathering and accumulating over 2 million plays on digital sites and connecting with audiences who relate to the themes around self-acceptance and spirituality.

“I thought, I might as well hopefully try to bring some people to God while I'm here,” Littrell shared. “I was afraid to ruffle feathers… but my mom told me, ‘This is your journey. Ruffle any feathers you need to.'”

In addition to his music, Littrell is pursuing a degree in sports administration at LSU, with aspirations to become a sports agent — a reflection of a multifaceted career path. Still, music remains a priority. “It's really impactful… It's unexpected and it's a different route than what I've tried before, so I'm very, very excited for it,” he said.

“Hey Jesus” serves as the lead single from Littrell's forthcoming album, which will further explore his journey through faith, identity, and transformation. A mini tour is planned for later this summer, with dates across the Southeast and potentially the West Coast.

