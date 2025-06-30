Charlotte Ballet’s Reach Program Takes $15,000 Hit as Grant Falls Through

A funding blow struck the Charlotte Ballet when a $15,000 grant vanished. The money backed their Reach program, which opens doors for talented young dancers through scholarships.

Arts groups nationwide face similar struggles. The Associated Press reports widespread cuts, with many organizations getting bad news about their funding requests.

"While we were disappointed by the decision to rescind funding, we remain committed to creating meaningful opportunities for engagement and continuing our investment in the communities and individuals we serve," said Meg Putnam per The Niner Times.

The company runs on $8.1 million yearly. Their staff of 120 is split between full and part-time workers. Through various activities, they touch the lives of 42,000 people in their area each year.

Reach brings dance to kids aged seven to 10 in Mecklenburg County. "Reach is more than just a program; it's a reflection of our core values: community, creativity, and confidence," Putnam said.

Space grows tight at their Uptown Charlotte base. The Patricia McBride and Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux Center for Dance, which opened in 2010, can't keep up with current needs.

Money woes stretch past this single grant loss. The ballet must raise 45% of its operating costs through a mix of individual gifts, foundation support, corporate backing, and public funds.

Their partnership with UNC Charlotte stays strong despite these setbacks. Students can still earn their ballet certificate alongside their degrees. "The grant funding for Charlotte Ballet that was affected was for their Reach program. That program does not affect our certificate students or anything in relation to the University," said Delia Neil, associate dean for Academic Affairs.

The dance certificate takes two years and 16 credits to complete. Students may opt for two extra years of study. These classes count toward graduation as dance or general credits.