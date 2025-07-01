9 Charlotte-Area Spots Light Up With Fourth of July Fireworks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 4: Fourth of July fireworks are seen from the field after the game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on July 4, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

Fireworks will fill Charlotte's skies as nine locations host Independence Day shows from July 3-5. Most venues welcome visitors without charging admission.

At Truist Field, the SkyShow Fireworks Spectacular starts July 3. Watch the Charlotte Knights play ball, then stay for bright bursts overhead. Seats range from $30 to $39.

Want double the sparkle? Carowinds sets off their "Star-Spangled Nights" display twice: July 4 and 5 at 9:30 p.m. You'll need park admission to watch.

In Mooresville, the Lowe's YMCA puts on a free show on July 3. From 6 to 10 p.m., visitors can walk through the Field of Flags before the night sky lights up.

Stumptown Park in Matthews buzzes with activity on July 3. Food trucks roll in at 5 p.m., kids play until dark, then fireworks start at 9:30. Meanwhile, Harrisburg Park throws a two-day party July 3-4. Grab a wristband if you want to hop on rides.

Early birds can start on July 4 at Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Kids decorate bikes for a morning parade that kicks off at 10. Later, Rock Hill's downtown fills with music and food truck smells from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Skip the booms at the U.S. National Whitewater Center on July 3-4. Instead, run the Tread, White, and Blue 5K or try SUP yoga. Just pay $12 to park: entry costs nothing.

As night falls on July 4, Stowe Park in Belmont comes alive. Red, White, & Belmont brings music and lights from 6 until 10:30 p.m.