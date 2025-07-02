Jason Aldean Announces 2026 World Tour Dates for Australia and New Zealand

Jason Aldean has announced his 2026 Full Throttle World Tour, bringing his high-energy live show to Australia and New Zealand for the first time in a decade. The tour marks Aldean's first headlining shows in New Zealand and a long-awaited return to Australia, where he last performed during the We Were Here World Tour in February 2016.

The upcoming trek will include stops in major cities such as Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, with rising country star Corey Kent confirmed as the opening act for all dates. Australian artist Brad Cox will also join for the Sunburnt Country dates. The Auckland show is expected to be a standout moment, representing a milestone for Aldean and his New Zealand fans.

Aldean shows no signs of slowing down in country music. With 30 No. 1 singles, close to 20 billion streams globally, and more than 20 million albums sold, Aldean was named 2019 ACM Artist of the Decade. Aldean is also a digital force with a staggering 13.4 million followers on social media. Aldean's most recent single, "Whiskey Drink," marked his 30th No. 1 hit and builds on a career that includes many iconic genre-defining songs such as "Dirt Road Anthem" and "Don't You Wanna Stay."

His most recent studio album, HIGHWAY DESPERADO, features the chart-topping “Try That In A Small Town” and has reinforced Aldean's position as a leading voice in contemporary country music.