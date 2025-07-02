Backstage Country
Lady Offering New York City Rat Tours

Suzanne Reisman is a New York rat whisperer, who leads guided tours of the city's worst rodent hotspots. She shares gruesome rat facts and wears faux rat ears as she educates guests on the vermin's habits. Suzanne charges $40 for a two-hour tour. She claims she has a waitlist for her tours.

According to Vice.com, Reisman knows her stuff. She’s a graduate of the city’s Rat Academy and a member of the “Rat Pack,” a group of anti-rat activists trained by the sanitation department. She’ll explain why the 1968 sanitation strike changed everything, how black trash bags became rat invitations, and what the city’s new “Empire Bins” are doing to help.

So do I sound strange if I say I would go on this tour? I guess for people who have to battle this sanitary issue daily it's gross. I just think it would be interesting. Ok I am weird, you win!

