Corey Kent’s “This Heart” Climbs to No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay Chart

Corey Kent has earned his second No. 1 single on country radio with “This Heart,” which topped both the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts on June 30. The achievement follows the massive success of his debut hit, “Wild As Her,” and solidifies his place among country music's rising stars.

“What a ride!” Kent tells Billboard. “I couldn't be more proud of ‘This Heart.' It is everything that I love about country music. It's got soul, depth, and makes you feel something. It's meant so much to our fans since it came out — it's helped people through heartbreak and the ups and downs of life, and I give all the credit to my friends who wrote this and trusted me to be the voice of it, as well as the radio team who put this in front of the fans and carried it all the way to the top.”

Released in January 2024, “This Heart” was written by Thomas Archer, Blake Bollinger, Jacob Hackworth, and Michael Tyler. The song combines heartbreak themes with powerful electric guitar riffs and drums to make a heartbreak anthem resonate. MusicRow Magazine even remarked how the song had an energetic rhythm and electric guitar elements with a broad spectrum audience appeal.

Kent gained notoriety in 2023 as the most played new act on country radio, claiming he has never had a Top 40 single. His journey from the Red Dirt scene to Nashville included setbacks, including losing a publishing deal during the pandemic and working construction to stay afloat.

Now, with “This Heart,” Kent is entering a new creative chapter. He recently supported Jon Pardi on the HonkyTonk Hollywood Tour and opened for Morgan Wallen at NRG Stadium in Houston, marking his stadium debut. He's set to reunite with Wallen at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Aug. 22 and 23.