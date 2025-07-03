This Day in Country History: July 3
There were several pre-Independence Day events in country music history on July 3, including the Annual Stadium of Fire fireworks show for America’s Freedom Festival in Provo, Utah. One of…
There were several pre-Independence Day events in country music history on July 3, including the Annual Stadium of Fire fireworks show for America's Freedom Festival in Provo, Utah. One of the biggest contributions to country music history on this day was the intimate wedding of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. July 3 saw a divorce, an engagement, and high-energy performances. Continue to read on for more interesting facts from this day in country music history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
July 3 witnessed these hits and successes:
- 2016: Country singer turned pop star, Maren Morris, released her album Hero, which reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and included the hit song "My Church." Morris had several top country hits before she transitioned to the pop genre.
- 2022: Rising country music star Riley Green performed his hits "Different 'Round Here" and "When She Comes Home" at a sold-out show at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater during his We Are Out Here Tour. As a surprise to the audience, he had guest appearances by Jelly Roll and Sammy Kershaw.
Cultural Milestones
A couple of heart-warming milestones occurred on July 3, including:
- 2015: Although country superstars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert had been married since 2011, it wasn't until this day, that they took the stage together. They performed for the Greenbrier Classic Concert Series in West Virginia.
- 2021: At the Stadium of Fire event for America's Freedom Festival in Provo, Utah, country music great Lee Greenwood performed his hit song "God Bless the U.S.A." Additionally, country singer Collin Raye, known for his song "Love Me," also performed at this Fourth of July extravaganza.
Notable Recordings and Performances
These exciting performances occurred on July 3:
- 2021: The band Alabama performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour. To the delight of fans, they brought out Martina McBride as a special musical guest.
- 2021: The country duo LOCASH had a concert at Heritage Park in Taylor, Michigan. They sang covers such as Keith Urban's "You Gonna Fly," Tim McGraw's "Truck Yeah," and their own songs "Cold Beer Kinda Night" and "I Love This Life."
Industry Changes and Challenges
Many changes and challenges affecting country music happened on July 3, including:
- 2019: Country/pop/soul singer Elle King got engaged to her boyfriend. He proposed on her 30th birthday, and of course, she said yes.
- 2020: GRAMMY Award-winning country music artist Kacey Musgraves and her husband, musician Ruston Kelly, filed for divorce. The couple stated they were going to remain friends, but being married while being in the limelight and having such busy schedules was challenging.
- 2021: Country superstar Blake Shelton married pop star Gwen Stefani at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. Blake was married to country megastar Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015, and after their divorce, he started dating Stefani after meeting on the set of The Voice.
While country music fans may have been shocked by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship, the couple has proven over time that love, family, and country values are strong enough to keep a couple together. Their marriage was just one of many notable events that shaped country music history that occurred on July 3.