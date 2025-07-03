This Day in Country History: July 3

There were several pre-Independence Day events in country music history on July 3, including the Annual Stadium of Fire fireworks show for America's Freedom Festival in Provo, Utah. One of the biggest contributions to country music history on this day was the intimate wedding of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. July 3 saw a divorce, an engagement, and high-energy performances. Continue to read on for more interesting facts from this day in country music history.