Thomas Rhett Songs: Tracing His Evolution from Country to Pop-R&B Fusion

Thomas Rhett's career has taken several musical twists and turns since he made a splash on the country scene in 2012. Over the course of more than a decade in the business, he has fearlessly experimented with other genres, including pop and R&B. His willingness to take risks reflects the genre-bending face of country music today. Our Thomas Rhett career analysis examines some of his major releases and his changing sound.

The Early Years: Classic Country Foundations

The son of '90s country icon Rhett Atkins, Thomas seemed set to follow in his father's footsteps. His dad was his musical hero, the man who introduced him to country greats, such as Willie Nelson and Hank Williams, as well as AC/DC, Aretha Franklin, and the Rolling Stones. Country was Rhett's first love, so he took the traditional Nashville pathway, writing songs for other artists in the industry to earn respect.

After Jason Aldean recorded Rhett's song "I Ain't Ready to Quit," record labels circled. He signed with Big Machine/Valory Music Company in 2011 and began working on his debut album, It Goes Like This.

In 2012, he released his debut single, "Something to Do With My Hands," which followed the bro-country sound of contemporaries Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan. It peaked at No. 15 on the country airplay charts and No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He enjoyed greater success with "It Goes Like This," which reached No. 1 on the country airplay charts. Co-written with his father, this ballad had a more traditional country sound.

The Pivotal Transition: "Make Me Wanna" and Early Experimentation

While most of the tracks from It Goes Like This sat squarely in the country genre, the disco-tinged "Make Me Wanna" hinted that Rhett could break the mold. Bee Gees-inspired disco country-fusion seemed unlikely to succeed, yet it also topped the country airplay charts and reached No. 2 on the country charts. Its success gave Rhett the confidence to continue experimenting, which led to his groundbreaking sophomore album Tangled Up.

Pop-Rock Experimentation: "Crash and Burn" and Genre Blending

From the release of its lead single "Crash and Burn," it was clear that Rhett's 2015 album Tangled Up would be a world away from his debut. The song fused influences from backing vocals paying homage to Sam Cooke's "Chain Gang" to upbeat pop production reminiscent of Andy Grammer and Michael Bublé. "Crash and Burn" has a carefree sound, but behind the scenes, Rhett faced strong resistance from his inner circle, including his father. He trusted his instincts, and the song became his fourth No. 1 country airplay.

The Love Song That Changed Everything: "Die a Happy Man"

Tangled Up also featured the song that would become the artist's biggest hit, "Die a Happy Man." He wrote the gentle country-pop ballad in honor of his wife Lauren. It stayed at the top of the country airplay charts for six weeks and reached No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Inspired by the song's success, Rhett decided to share more of his personal life through his lyrics.

Peak Pop Period: Tangled Up and Maximum Genre Fusion

The stark contrast between "Crash and Burn" and "Die a Happy Man" is representative of the eclectic sounds featured on Tangled Up. Recorded as he attempted to find his own sound, it features some of the most beloved Thomas Rhett hit singles, as well as some of the most controversial.

"Vacation" borrowed so heavily from War's '70s hit "Low Rider" that Rhett decided to credit that track's songwriters to avoid a potential lawsuit. Commentators also noted that "Tangled" sounded like a Bruno Mars song, while other tracks had Ed Sheeran-esque melodies. The album featured collaborations with R&B acts Jordin Sparks and LunchMoney Lewis.

"The hubris, the insult of calling Tangled Up 'country,' the effrontery to the institution and the brazenness of the act are unparalleled, and start country music down a brambled path towards a terrible demise where it can't define its own borders or distinguish itself from the rest of American music," declared SavingCountryMusic.com.

While it riled up country purists, other critics embraced Rhett's approach. Janeen Magloranzo of The Country Note said Tangled Up "is full of risks inspired by his influences of other genres, and it shows that he knows what he wants to do and that he knows how to do it."

Finding Balance: The Life Changes Era

Two years older and wiser, Rhett seemed to find his sweet spot with the 2017 release of Life Changes. It balanced pop influences with personal storytelling, and fans devoured it, giving the musician his first Billboard No. 1 album. These Thomas Rhett songs captured snapshots of his life.

He got nostalgic for his youth in "Sixteen" and took listeners on a journey from his carefree college days to life as a husband and father of four on the title track. "When You Look Like That" and "Unforgettable" are honest tributes to his wife Lauren rather than generic love songs.

The Pandemic Pivot: Country Again and Return to Roots

Rhett's sound shifted again with the 2021 release of Country Again: Side A, which he recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first installment of an as-yet-incomplete project, it saw him return to the pure country sound of his debut album but with the benefit of industry and life experience.

Songs such as "More Time Fishing" and the title track reflect the slower, simpler life many embraced during the lockdowns.

"I've made a living throwing curve balls … I don't really look at it as moving backwards. I look at it, this is a progression too," he told Billboard. "This is the last thing a lot of country fans expected from me. It was just truly where I was when I was writing for this album."

Current Sound and a Lasting Impact: How Rhett Changed Country Music

Rhett continued to blend his country roots with other genres in Where We Started (2002) and About a Woman (2004). Recent collaborations with Teddy Swims and Katy Perry show this genre-blending pioneer can bridge the gap between country and mainstream music.