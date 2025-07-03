Backstage Country
What Would You Do Wednesday: Teenager Sneaking Out

Rob Tanner
Shocked youngster in glasses biting nails and looking at camera in fear against bright purple background
max-kegfire/Getty Images Royalty Free

This week on What Would You Do Wednesday was about a teen doing what a lot of teens do. The question is as a neighbor in the know what do you do? We took this info and let the Tanner in the Morning show listeners give their advice. Here is the question.

"My Ring doorbell recently caught my neighbor’s teenage son sneaking out late at night. I haven’t told his parents because I don’t want to be that neighbor—especially since we’re not exactly on friendly terms after a small dispute over property lines last year. But what if he’s getting into trouble? Do I speak up or mind my own business?"

So what would you do? Hear what we had to say below:

sneaking outteenWhat Would You Do Wednesday
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
