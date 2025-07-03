What Would You Do Wednesday: Teenager Sneaking Out
This week on What Would You Do Wednesday was about a teen doing what a lot of teens do. The question is as a neighbor in the know what do you do? We took this info and let the Tanner in the Morning show listeners give their advice. Here is the question.
"My Ring doorbell recently caught my neighbor’s teenage son sneaking out late at night. I haven’t told his parents because I don’t want to be that neighbor—especially since we’re not exactly on friendly terms after a small dispute over property lines last year. But what if he’s getting into trouble? Do I speak up or mind my own business?"
So what would you do? Hear what we had to say below:
