The Mt. Rushmore Of Types Of Fireworks

Michael said, “My favorite Fourth of July in Florida, we all throw the big fireworks and gather around the lake and drink and grill and have fun. This particular Fourth of July, I was a part of a Guinness world record with the biggest amount of sparklers lit at once at a show. So technically, I have a Guinness World Record hanging up in the apartment from Haines City for their Fourth of July bash that they threw, there were like 997 or 96 sparklers lit at once, and we took it from Japan, so it was cool.”