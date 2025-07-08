Charlotte Airport Workers Hit Roadblock as City Council Shuts Down Safety Act Talk

A split vote blocked talks about airport worker safety rules at Charlotte's City Council meeting. Mayor Vi Lyles cast the tie-breaking vote on June 23, stopping discussion of new rules for Charlotte Douglas International Airport staff.

Staff at the airport earn $12.50 hourly with no sick days while doing tough physical work. "You're doing double the workload because you don't got that many workers," said Lashonda Barber per The Charlotte Post.

The proposed Charlotte Airport Safety and Efficiency Act aimed to boost pay for workers who clean planes and help on the ground. These staff work through ABM, a company hired by American Airlines.

With temperatures soaring above 100 degrees on the tarmac, safety risks mount daily. Staff shortages force workers to handle multiple tasks at once: from moving several wheelchairs to watching groups of kids flying alone.

Some council members feared state pushback. "I am concerned about even the implication at the state legislature where they'd see us making what would be considered something that we don't have the power to do," said Marjorie Molina.

Legal issues arose when the city attorney found problems with rules affecting groups outside city control. A past attempt by state Republicans to take over the airport in 2013 failed when federal officials kept Charlotte in charge.

Staff showed their frustration with a one-day strike during Thanksgiving, 2024. About 500 workers joined the SEIU32BJ union in 2023, but airport officials haven't accepted the group.

While city employees will get $24 hourly in the new budget, contract workers stay at lower rates. Chris Baumann, who leads SEIU Workers United Southern Region, promised to keep fighting for better conditions.