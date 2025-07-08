Charlotte Nonprofit Kicks Off $1M Housing Program for Homeless Students

A new $1 million plan aims to put roofs over the heads of 50 families with school-age kids in Charlotte. Freedom Fighting Missionaries wants to break down walls that block parents with past mistakes from finding homes.

"Keep in mind these are primarily working families," said Kenny Robinson per WCNC, noting that many parents have jobs but can't find housing because of their past.

The plan targets about 150 kids who fall under special rules that keep them in class even without fixed addresses. Each family could get up to two years of rent support.

"We are working to provide rental subsidies for up to two years to help them get a position to become self-sufficient and sustain on their own," Robinson said. Money skills training and food aid come with the deal.

The group works with property owners who look past the usual red flags in background checks. This fills gaps where standard housing aid falls short for those with past troubles.

"No fault of the children of what the parents are going through, but these are children who are in CMS school and have expectations of being able to perform at the rate of a student who is not homeless," Robinson said.

Time matters: they want kids settled before school starts again. Research shows unstable housing hits grades hard. Kids who move a lot or lack proper homes often struggle to keep up with their peers.

"Sometimes to help a child, you have to help the parent first," Robinson said. His words show how fixing housing fixes learning, too.