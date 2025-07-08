Backstage Country
Late “Crocodile Hunter’s” Son Robert Sends An Apology To Restaurant

The son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin sent an apology to a dining spot. Robert says he was at a restaurant in Australia when he was accosted by…

The son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin sent an apology to a dining spot. Robert says he was at a restaurant in Australia when he was accosted by fans. He says he realized the next day that he had left without paying for his salad. Robert says the restaurant only asked him to leave a good review as payment.

Here is how Robert explained it. "I'm road tripping down the east coast of Australia at the moment and I stopped in at Coffs Harbour, which is a beautiful coastal town in northern New South Wales for a bit of dinner. Found a great restaurant, ordered a takeaway. It was packed. And there was a lot of people who saw me and said "G'day" and wanted to have a photo and all that which is all good but it turned into a bit of a frenzy, it was a little bit of a flurry there for a minute. I made sure I said hi to absolutely everyone. And then the next morning I wake up and realize I never paid for my salad. I just did the old dine and dash and I didn't even realize I'd done it. I felt terrible. So, you know, reached out. "Do you want me to give you my credit card details or Venmo you or, you know?" And they said, "Oh, I love what you do. It's all good. You know, sorry for the mix up. Just leave us a good review."

Sometimes it is hard to just grab a bite to eat when your a celebrity. Good for him for doing the right thing.

