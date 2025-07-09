Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

10-Year-Old Minnesota Girl Joins Kane Brown On Stage for Surprise Duet

During a recent concert at the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheatre in Minnesota, country star Kane Brown surprised fans by inviting 10-year-old Emerie Brown to perform his hit duet “Thank God”…

Jennifer Eggleston
Recording Artist Kane Brown performs on stage at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on December 31, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Davis / Stringer via Getty Images

During a recent concert at the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheatre in Minnesota, country star Kane Brown surprised fans by inviting 10-year-old Emerie Brown to perform his hit duet “Thank God” on stage. The moment unfolded after Brown spotted Emerie's handmade sign in the crowd that read, “Can I sing ‘Thank God'?” — a sign she had to sneak into the venue due to a no-sign policy.

“We kind of had to sneak the sign in, because there were no signs allowed,” Emerie said per KARE 11 News. “Then I got lifted up by his security. And the second I knew, I was on stage.”

Loading TikTok...

With confidence and poise, Emerie delivered her portion of the duet, captivating the crowd and earning admiration from Brown himself. As a sign of gratitude, he gave Emerie a signed guitar, making the performance a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Back home, Emerie's mother, Miranda Fann, who wasn't at the show, was able to watch the surprise live on FaceTime because Emerie's cousin called her.

“Her cousin started calling me and said, ‘I need you to answer right now, Emerie is about to perform with Kane Brown.' My jaw was to the floor,” Fann said. “She's been dreaming about it for years, and she literally had a dream the night before that she was going to do it.”

Emerie, who has been staging her own family concerts since second grade — complete with ticketed seating — has long aspired to be a performer. Her musical dream came true when she performed “Thank God,” a duet that Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown, recorded originally. The song appears on Brown's third studio album, Different Man, which came out in September 2022.

In addition to this touching on-stage duet, Kane Brown also just released his summer single titled “2 Pair”, and he is gearing up for international shows as he winds down the successful run of his U.S. tour.

Kane BrownTikTok
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Billy Ray Cyrus performs at FanFair, the world's largest country music festival. Cyrus is one of the '90s country music icons.
MusicOne-Hit Wonders of ’90s Country: Where Are They Now?Yvette DeLaCruz
Robert Earl Keen performs during the Lights, Camera, Christmas! tour at the Ryman Auditorium on December 12, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicTexas Singer Robert Earl Keen Plans Flood Relief Concert After Camp Mystic TragedyJennifer Eggleston
A split image of Chris Stapleton performing onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on the left and Miranda Lambert performing onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on the right.
MusicMiranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton to Drop New Duet “A Song to Sing” July 11Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect