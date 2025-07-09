10-Year-Old Minnesota Girl Joins Kane Brown On Stage for Surprise Duet

During a recent concert at the Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheatre in Minnesota, country star Kane Brown surprised fans by inviting 10-year-old Emerie Brown to perform his hit duet “Thank God” on stage. The moment unfolded after Brown spotted Emerie's handmade sign in the crowd that read, “Can I sing ‘Thank God'?” — a sign she had to sneak into the venue due to a no-sign policy.

“We kind of had to sneak the sign in, because there were no signs allowed,” Emerie said per KARE 11 News. “Then I got lifted up by his security. And the second I knew, I was on stage.”

With confidence and poise, Emerie delivered her portion of the duet, captivating the crowd and earning admiration from Brown himself. As a sign of gratitude, he gave Emerie a signed guitar, making the performance a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Back home, Emerie's mother, Miranda Fann, who wasn't at the show, was able to watch the surprise live on FaceTime because Emerie's cousin called her.

“Her cousin started calling me and said, ‘I need you to answer right now, Emerie is about to perform with Kane Brown.' My jaw was to the floor,” Fann said. “She's been dreaming about it for years, and she literally had a dream the night before that she was going to do it.”

Emerie, who has been staging her own family concerts since second grade — complete with ticketed seating — has long aspired to be a performer. Her musical dream came true when she performed “Thank God,” a duet that Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown, recorded originally. The song appears on Brown's third studio album, Different Man, which came out in September 2022.