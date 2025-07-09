Amtrak Brings Paid Parking to Charlotte Station

At Charlotte's North Tryon Street station, Amtrak has started charging for parking. The first 12-hour stay costs $5.99. A quick scan with your phone gets you started.

Want to park longer? The price hits $11 for 24 hours. Stay up to 10 days and you'll pay $105 max. Signs now point drivers to payment spots around the lot.

"In an effort to resolve parking issues at Charlotte Station (CLT), Amtrak is working to implement a practical solution," said Beth Toll, a spokesperson for Amtrak, per The Charlotte Observer.

The station's packed lots forced cars onto grass patches nearby. Now, an app called Metropolis handles all payments. The switch aims to fix the space crunch that's plagued the station.

Skip the payment? Expect a ticket in your mailbox. The posted warnings make it clear: your car might get towed, and unpaid fees could land with debt collectors.

While Norfolk Southern owns the building, they've stepped back from parking duties. "We lease it fully to Amtrak to operate and maintain," their statement said. Charlotte's city officials confirmed they stay out of station parking matters.

The train company kept quiet about launching the system. Their spokesperson dodged interviews, asking instead for written questions.