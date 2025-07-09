Register To Win: 2025 Cheerwine Uniquely Southern Summer Cash Contest

Sponsored By: Cheerwine
There’s nothing better than summer in the South - sunshine, good vibes, and a cold Cheerwine in your hand. 🍒
Now’s your chance to make it even better... with $1,000 in cash! 💵
Enter the Cheerwine Uniquely Southern Summer Contest for your shot at a cool grand to spend however you like... road trips, beach days, backyard BBQs… it's your summer, your way.
Don’t miss out - enter now and make this summer one to remember!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the "Cheerwine Uniquely Southern Summer" Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on July 14th, 2025, and 11:59 PM on August 10th, 2025, by visiting the respective station websites and completing the online entry form at www.Kiss951.com, www.country1037fm.com, www.k1047.com, or www.power98fm.com. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking each station on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The stations will randomly select winners by August 10th, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive $1,000 in cash. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of Cheerwine. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $1,000. Otherwise, the respective station’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by navigating to the bottom of each station's website and clicking the link that says "General Contest Rules."