Register To Win: 2025 Cheerwine Uniquely Southern Summer Cash Contest

For the "Cheerwine Uniquely Southern Summer" Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on July 14th, 2025, and 11:59 PM on August 10th, 2025, by visiting the respective station websites and completing the online entry form at www.Kiss951.com, www.country1037fm.com, www.k1047.com, or www.power98fm.com. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking each station on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The stations will randomly select winners by August 10th, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive $1,000 in cash. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of Cheerwine. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $1,000. Otherwise, the respective station’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by navigating to the bottom of each station's website and clicking the link that says "General Contest Rules."