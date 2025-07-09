Spectrum Center Celebrates 20 Years as Charlotte’s Sports and Entertainment Hotspot

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 27: A general view of the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Spectrum Center on January 27, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Twenty years have passed since the Spectrum Center first opened its doors in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since October 21, 2005, this downtown fixture has hosted NBA games and star-studded shows.

Located at 333 E. Trade St., the building fits 20,200 basketball fans or 18,500 concert-goers. Workers built it between 2003 and 2005, turning an empty lot into a key part of the city's heart.

College basketball makes its mark here, too, with NCAA and ACC games filling seats each year. Visitors can pick from thousands of spots to park within a quick walk. Costs run $10 to $30, based on events and location.

Rules keep things safe and smooth. Small bags work, think wallet-sized at 5x7x1.5 inches. Big bags won't make it past security, and there's no place to store them.

The Lynx blue line drops you right at the door. Need a ride? Grab your Uber or Lyft on East Trade or South Caldwell Street. Simple.

Music fills the air this fall. Billie Eilish brings her sound October 19-20. Stevie Nicks casts her spell the next night. The Jonas Brothers rock the house on November 5. Brandy and Monica team up on November 13.

Sleep close by at the Hyatt House or Aloft in the city center. The Hilton and Courtyard sit just steps away, too: perfect for late-night shows.

Leave the cash at home: cards rule here now. Food stands take credit, debit, and gift cards. Machines turn paper money into prepaid cards if you need them.