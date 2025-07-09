Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Most Stressed City In America

There are a lot of things that can stress people out these days. Work, relationships, and more. Wallethub took a look at the cities in America and which are stressed…

Rob Tanner

Downtown Detroit – including the GM Renaissance Center, and Ford Auditorium – seen across the Detroit River from Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

GBlakeley/Getty Images Plus

There are a lot of things that can stress people out these days. Work, relationships, and more. Wallethub took a look at the cities in America and which are stressed the most. And unfortunately, the winner is...Detroit.

According to Wallethub, Detroit has the most stressed residents in the country. One contributing factor is the fact that the city has the highest unemployment rate in America, at 11.4%. It also has the lowest median household income after adjusting for the cost of living, at slightly over $38,000.

Here is a list of the top 10. By the way, Charlotte was 108.

Overall Rank*CityTotal ScoreWork Stress Rank Financial Stress Rank Family Stress Rank Health & Safety Stress Rank
1Detroit, MI61.8214324
2Cleveland, OH60.8368172
3Baltimore, MD58.28321338
4Gulfport, MS57.75839113
5Memphis, TN57.5780891
6Shreveport, LA54.80744485
7Philadelphia, PA54.216193132
8Toledo, OH54.1535181419
9Birmingham, AL54.097017624
10Jackson, MS53.605854614
AmericacityDetroitstressed
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Wayne Rooney of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Everton at Vitality Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 9Michael Garaventa
Group of people in a violent clash. Crashing out often results to violence and altercations.
Human InterestGen Zs are ‘Crashing Out,’ Experts Say It Shouldn’t Be a ‘Coping Mechanism’Yvette DeLaCruz
The United States is filled with remarkable places that make the country a very unique place to live, and each state has special facts.
Human InterestFun Facts About North CarolinaAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect