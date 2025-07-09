The Most Stressed City In America
There are a lot of things that can stress people out these days. Work, relationships, and more. Wallethub took a look at the cities in America and which are stressed the most. And unfortunately, the winner is...Detroit.
According to Wallethub, Detroit has the most stressed residents in the country. One contributing factor is the fact that the city has the highest unemployment rate in America, at 11.4%. It also has the lowest median household income after adjusting for the cost of living, at slightly over $38,000.
Here is a list of the top 10. By the way, Charlotte was 108.
|Overall Rank*
|City
|Total Score
|Work Stress Rank
|Financial Stress Rank
|Family Stress Rank
|Health & Safety Stress Rank
|1
|Detroit, MI
|61.82
|14
|3
|2
|4
|2
|Cleveland, OH
|60.83
|68
|1
|7
|2
|3
|Baltimore, MD
|58.28
|3
|2
|13
|38
|4
|Gulfport, MS
|57.75
|83
|9
|1
|13
|5
|Memphis, TN
|57.57
|80
|8
|9
|1
|6
|Shreveport, LA
|54.80
|74
|4
|48
|5
|7
|Philadelphia, PA
|54.21
|6
|19
|31
|32
|8
|Toledo, OH
|54.15
|35
|18
|14
|19
|9
|Birmingham, AL
|54.09
|70
|17
|6
|24
|10
|Jackson, MS
|53.60
|58
|5
|46
|14
