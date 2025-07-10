Lauren Alaina Speaks Out About Bottle-Feeding Backlash, Drops New Song for Baby Girl

Lauren Alaina is embracing motherhood with strength and candor after welcoming her daughter, Beni Doll, on June 11. Weighing 7 lbs 13 oz, Beni's name honors loved ones lost, giving personal depth to this joyful milestone. Alaina, who married Cam Arnold in February 2024, has been open about the highs and challenges of new parenthood, including her experience with triple feeding.

After posting a video of herself washing her daughter's bottles, Alaina received online backlash for not breastfeeding her child. She quickly shut down the criticism with a pointed response. "Just because I posted a video of myself washing my daughter's bottles does not give you the right to shame me and harass me and tell me that I should be breastfeeding my child when in reality I'm triple feeding my child," Alaina said.

The singer revealed that Beni has trouble latching, prompting her to seek help. "Because my number one goal is to breastfeed her. But she can't latch properly, so we've been seeing lactation specialists and feeding specialists to try to resolve the problem," she added. Until then, she's navigating a demanding schedule of feeding. "So, I am having to bottle-feed her, try to latch her, and pump every two hours," Alaina said. "So, mind ya business, Nancy. You don't know me, and I don't know you, and let's keep it that way."

Her candid and funny reply quickly became viral and even had fans and other artists, like Martina McBride and Colton Underwood, commending her heartfelt honesty and vulnerability, which even had me tearing up a little bit. She mentions her new song, "Heaven Sent," which is inspired by Beni's birth, as well as her grief over losing her father, resonating with the emotional rollercoaster that has been her life recently.