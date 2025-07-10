This Day in Country History: July 10

There were significant tours, shows, and festivals on July 10. Garth Brooks played the first concert at the new football stadium in Las Vegas in 2021 and helped with Habitat for Humanity in 2017. Blake Shelton performed for troops, fans had fun at a country music festival, and Morgan Wallen welcomed a son on July 10.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Keith Urban and Garth Brooks had recognition on July 10:

Keith Urban performed at the Festival De Quebec. This multi-night tour had a blend of musical genres, with Urban being the only country music star at this event. Other big names at different dates for this festival included rockers the Foo Fighters and the Rolling Stones, and rap/pop stars Diplo and Jack U. 2021: The megastar Garth Brooks played the first country concert ever held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This stadium was recently built for the new NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, who moved from Oakland, California.

Cultural Milestones

Benefits, helping hands, and a touching memorial happened on July 10, including:

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood join former president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn in Edmonton, Canada, for a Habitat for Humanity project. Brooks and Yearwood have volunteered with Habitat for Humanity since 2007. 2020: Vince Gill performed at the funeral services for the "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" singer, Charlie Daniels, who died earlier in 2020. The service was held in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where Travis Tritt, Gretchen Wilson, and Trace Adkins also performed.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A country music festival and Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America occurred on this day in country music history.

Brett Eldredge also received a Platinum certification from the RIAA, but for his single "Drunk On Your Love." 2022: At the Hodag Country Festival in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, enthusiastic fans enjoyed headliners Chris Janson, Sawyer Brown, and Tracy Byrd.

Industry Changes and Challenges

July 10 saw a change in a music label, a new baby, and a show cancellation, including:

Superstar Morgan Wallen and his now ex-fiancée, Katie "KT" Smith, welcomed a baby boy, Indigo Wilder. At the birth of his son, Wallen said he felt like a changed man, and his son is a great gift. 2021: Fans were disappointed when the group Lady A had to cancel their scheduled show at Minnesota's Lakefront Music Fest. They had to cancel because band member Charles Kelkley needed an emergency appendectomy.