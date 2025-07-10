What Would You Do Wednesday Shocking History

This week on What Would You Do Wednesday, we were pretty shocked by most of the responses. This one is really unique. You won't hear this every day from someone you have been dating. Here is the problem.

"My girlfriend and I were talking the other day about some crazy stuff that happened in the past. She is open with me and I love that. She told me the story about her holding up a convenience store at knifepoint when she was 15 years old and getting away with it. I was stunned. She says she hasn't done anything like that since. Now, if this happened yesterday I would break up with her but it was years ago. Is this a red flag? We have been dating for nine months."