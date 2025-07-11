Backstage Country
Habits To Save Money That Never Die

A recent article by USA Today talked about how some people never change their saving techniques, no matter how much their income increases. Being frugal never is a bad idea….

Rob Tanner
andriano_cz/ Getty Images

A recent article by USA Today talked about how some people never change their saving techniques, no matter how much their income increases.

Being frugal never is a bad idea. OK some people take it to extremes. Here is the list of those money savings habits that seem to stick no matter how much you make.

Top 10 'Poor-People' Habits That Never Die ... According to a new article by USA TODAY

1. Turning off lights in empty rooms

2. Picking up coins from the ground

3. Ordering water when dining out

4. Arguing over non-essential purchases

5. Squeezing all toothpaste from the tube

6. Checking clearance racks first

7. Collecting hotel soaps and fast-food napkins

8. Keeping leftover nuts and bolts

9. Reusing containers for storage

10. Shopping at thrift stores and yard sales

So how many do you use? We fess up below.

Rob Tanner
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
