Habits To Save Money That Never Die
A recent article by USA Today talked about how some people never change their saving techniques, no matter how much their income increases. Being frugal never is a bad idea….
Being frugal never is a bad idea. OK some people take it to extremes. Here is the list of those money savings habits that seem to stick no matter how much you make.
Top 10 'Poor-People' Habits That Never Die ... According to a new article by USA TODAY
1. Turning off lights in empty rooms
2. Picking up coins from the ground
3. Ordering water when dining out
4. Arguing over non-essential purchases
5. Squeezing all toothpaste from the tube
6. Checking clearance racks first
7. Collecting hotel soaps and fast-food napkins
8. Keeping leftover nuts and bolts
9. Reusing containers for storage
10. Shopping at thrift stores and yard sales
So how many do you use? We fess up below.