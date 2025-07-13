Register to Win: Rock the Country!
Sponsored By: Rock The Country Register to Win a Pair of Tickets to Rock the Country!Rock the Country is coming to the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center on July 25…
Sponsored By: Rock The Country
Register to Win a Pair of Tickets to Rock the Country!
Rock the Country is coming to the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center on July 25 & 26, and we're hooking you up with a pair of tickets to catch the action!
Catch live performances from Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Tracy Lawrence, Little Texas, Aaron Lewis, Shenandoah, Mark Chesnutt, and more.
Don’t miss your chance to win!
Enter now for your shot at a weekend full of legendary country music and unforgettable moments.
👉 Register below!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Rock the Country Ticket Giveaway” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on July 14, 2025 and 11:59 PM on July 18, 2025, by visiting www.country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking the station on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The station will randomly select winners on July 18, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to Rock the Country at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center on July 25 & 26, 2025. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of Rock the Country. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $320. Otherwise, WSOC-FM’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by scrolling to the bottom of the station’s website and navigating to the button that says “General Contest Rules.”