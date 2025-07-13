Register to Win: Rock the Country!

For the “Rock the Country Ticket Giveaway” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on July 14, 2025 and 11:59 PM on July 18, 2025, by visiting www.country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking the station on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The station will randomly select winners on July 18, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to Rock the Country at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center on July 25 & 26, 2025. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of Rock the Country. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $320. Otherwise, WSOC-FM’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by scrolling to the bottom of the station’s website and navigating to the button that says “General Contest Rules.”