Country Star Jordan Davis Announces New Album ‘Learn The Hard Way’ and 18-City Tour

Country star Jordan Davis is gearing up for the release of his third studio album, Learn The Hard Way, arriving Aug.15. The Louisiana native debuted his newest single, “Bar None,” on July 9, alongside a heartbreak-themed music video directed by P. Tracy. The video premiered on CMT and was highlighted with a Times Square billboard, signaling major anticipation for the full project.

Davis, known for his platinum-certified albums Home State and Bluebird Days, has cemented his place in country music with four No. 1 hits and two Song of the Year awards. His latest work continues that momentum with previously released singles like “In Case You Missed It,” “Jesus Wouldn't Do,” and “I Ain't Sayin'” The latter was recently certified Gold by the RIAA, and Davis received the plaque at CMA Fest in June, where he also performed “Jesus Wouldn't Do” to a packed crowd.

June marked a busy stretch for Davis, who balanced high-profile performances with continued music releases leading into his fall tour. To support Learn The Hard Way, he will hit the road for the Ain't Enough Road Tour beginning Sept. 11 in Greater Palm Springs. The nationwide trek includes major stops in Los Angeles, New York City, and Atlanta before concluding Oct. 25 in Estero, Florida.

Jordan Davis described the upcoming record as his most personal to date, reflecting lessons he has learned the hard way.

The tour and new music reflect Davis's continued upward trajectory in the genre while balancing family life. He and his wife Kristen recently celebrated the birth of their fourth child, a milestone adding to an already memorable year.