Thomas Rhett and His Most Underrated Songs That Deserve More Recognition

When you think of Thomas Rhett, you probably associate him with sold-out shows, feel-good love songs, and enough charm to break women’s hearts since he’s already married. But while he’s known as one of country music’s most talented and genre-blending singers and songwriters, some of his finest work manages to stay out of the spotlight. (How is that even possible?)

Below, we’re taking a closer listen to a few of Rhett’s most underrated songs, overlooked tracks that flex not just his incredible voice, but also his knack for writing lyrics that hit you right in the feels. These are the songs that deserve a little more love and recognition.

Thomas Rhett: List of His Underrated Songs

Sure, we all know “Die a Happy Man” and “Marry Me,” but Rhett’s discography runs deeper than his radio hits. He has numerous songs that might not have climbed to No. 1, but trust us, these songs are worth the attention of any country music fan.

“Learned It From The Radio” from Tangled Up (2015)

Learned It From The Radio | Thomas Rhett

Understandably, you might have missed this song, since it’s included in the album with “Die a Happy Man.” However, this song could have been released as a single and would have been successful as well. With lyrics, “How to live, how to love, everything I need to know/I learned it from the radio,” the song is Rhett’s love song to country music, the radio, and music.

“All-American Middle Class White Boy” from It Goes Like This (2013)

From his debut album, “All-American Middle Class White Boy” is a relatable song that best describes the life of an all-American middle-class boy. The song is an absolute banger with a hint of nostalgia. Listening to it will make you feel like you’re transported to your teenage years. Rhett also paid homage to his father, country music singer and songwriter Rhett Akins.

“Center Point Road” featuring Kelsea Ballerini from Center Point Road (2019)

Thomas Rhett - Center Point Road (Lyric Video) ft. Kelsea Ballerini

The title track might not be the lead single to his fourth studio album, but this collaboration with Kelsea Ballerini also deserves your attention, especially if you’re looking for songs to reminisce about your youth. And if you haven’t gotten over your first love, listen to Rhett and Ballerini sing the chorus straight to your feelings: “We wrote our own destiny/In parkin' lots and empty streets/Yeah, we got high on you and me/Jumped over cracks beneath our feet/And we thought it would never end,” and think for the hundredth time why it didn’t work between the two of you.

“Sweetheart” from Life Changes (2017)

Thomas Rhett | Sweetheart

“Sweetheart” is another proof that Rhett is undeniably the prince of romantic country songs that will melt you into a puddle of goo. Imagine your significant other singing to you: “Woke up this morning to your sleepy smile/I realized I haven't told you in a while/That you're my life, you're my dream/You're the reason for every song I sing/You're my rock, you're my world.” We couldn’t imagine Rhett singing it to us, since he has a different muse, but if this song had been released as a single, we’re pretty sure it would have soundtracked countless first dances at weddings.

“Mama’s Front Door” from Where We Started (2022)

Thomas Rhett | Mama’s Front Door (Lyric Video)

“Mama’s Front Door” might not be a straight-to-your-face romantic song, but the lyrics talk about the love we wish would find us. The song is about a young man scared of his girl’s mama’s front door, but he realized that the front door was a witness to a lot of important events in their love story, particularly the changes in him and his life, leading to him asking for her hand in marriage.

Why These Songs Deserve More Recognition