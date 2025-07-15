Riley Green Drops Five-Track Acoustic EP ‘Midtown Sessions’ With Fresh Song

Country artist Riley Green released a new acoustic project titled Midtown Sessions at midnight on July 11. The five-track EP includes stripped-down renditions of fan-favorite songs, a Tim McGraw cover, and a brand-new track, “Bartender in Destin.”

“I have always loved the acoustic versions of songs, so I cut a few for y'all just the way I wrote them. Midnight tonight, ‘Change My Mind,' ‘Worst Way,' ‘Jesus Saves,' ‘Cowboy In Me,' and a brand new song ‘Bartender In Destin' are comin' out.. All acoustic,” Green shared on social media before the drop.

Co-produced with longtime collaborator Erik Dylan, Midtown Sessions reflects Green's ongoing commitment to authentic country storytelling. The EP features acoustic takes on “Jesus Saves,” “Change My Mind,” and “Worst Way,” all of which showcase Green's expressive vocals and raw emotional delivery. His rendition of Tim McGraw's “Cowboy in Me” continues a tradition of honoring McGraw's legacy. Green previously covered “Damn Country Music” and is currently performing it live on tour.

“Bartender in Destin,” co-written by Sam Banks and Nick Walsh, introduces a breezy yet introspective narrative about a man escaping reality and falling for a bartender in a coastal town. The song's laid-back energy and romantic edge have quickly made it a standout among fans.

The EP follows Green's September 2024 album Don't Mind If I Do, which enjoyed critical and commercial success. He's currently headlining the Damn Country Music Tour, which will wrap with a December run at Resorts World Las Vegas. Additional U.S. stops and international dates across the UK and Europe are also on the schedule.

Green will also host the second annual Duckman Jam on Nov. 22 in Little Rock, Arkansas, benefiting wetland conservation efforts and featuring acts like Jamey Johnson and Drake White. His Instagram post announcing Midtown Sessions garnered almost 100,000 likes, conveying strong fan interaction.