Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Riley Green Drops Five-Track Acoustic EP ‘Midtown Sessions’ With Fresh Song

Country artist Riley Green released a new acoustic project titled Midtown Sessions at midnight on July 11. The five-track EP includes stripped-down renditions of fan-favorite songs, a Tim McGraw cover, and a…

Jennifer Eggleston
Riley Green performs at FirstBank Amphitheater on June 19, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Country artist Riley Green released a new acoustic project titled Midtown Sessions at midnight on July 11. The five-track EP includes stripped-down renditions of fan-favorite songs, a Tim McGraw cover, and a brand-new track, “Bartender in Destin.”

“I have always loved the acoustic versions of songs, so I cut a few for y'all just the way I wrote them. Midnight tonight, ‘Change My Mind,' ‘Worst Way,' ‘Jesus Saves,' ‘Cowboy In Me,' and a brand new song ‘Bartender In Destin' are comin' out.. All acoustic,” Green shared on social media before the drop.

Co-produced with longtime collaborator Erik Dylan, Midtown Sessions reflects Green's ongoing commitment to authentic country storytelling. The EP features acoustic takes on “Jesus Saves,” “Change My Mind,” and “Worst Way,” all of which showcase Green's expressive vocals and raw emotional delivery. His rendition of Tim McGraw's “Cowboy in Me” continues a tradition of honoring McGraw's legacy. Green previously covered “Damn Country Music” and is currently performing it live on tour.

“Bartender in Destin,” co-written by Sam Banks and Nick Walsh, introduces a breezy yet introspective narrative about a man escaping reality and falling for a bartender in a coastal town. The song's laid-back energy and romantic edge have quickly made it a standout among fans.

The EP follows Green's September 2024 album Don't Mind If I Do, which enjoyed critical and commercial success. He's currently headlining the Damn Country Music Tour, which will wrap with a December run at Resorts World Las Vegas. Additional U.S. stops and international dates across the UK and Europe are also on the schedule.

Green will also host the second annual Duckman Jam on Nov. 22 in Little Rock, Arkansas, benefiting wetland conservation efforts and featuring acts like Jamey Johnson and Drake White. His Instagram post announcing Midtown Sessions garnered almost 100,000 likes, conveying strong fan interaction.

Since his first 2018 EP, Green continues to establish himself as a strong, authentic voice in country music, managing a traditional format and storytelling while still resonating with audiences nationally and internationally.

Riley GreenTim McGraw
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood of Lady A perform onstage. Lady A's Need You Know is one of the best country songs about missing an ex.
MusicNostalgic Country Songs About Missing Your Ex
Tim McGraw accepts the ACM Icon Award presented by Nelly onstage during the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors. The duo's "Over and Over" song is considered one of country music's unlikely collaborations that actually worked.
MusicCountry Music’s Most Unlikely Collaborations That Actually WorkedYvette DeLaCruz
Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue speaks during the press conference for THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD - MOTLEY CRUE - POISON at SiriusXM Studios on December 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California; Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicNikki Sixx on Working with Dolly Parton, Re-Recording ‘Home Sweet Home’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect