America’s Favorite Type Of French Fry
So many to choose from and so little time. Seems like just about everyone loves some hot, delicious French fries. But which kind? Yes, there are many to consider.
National Today says, The term ‘French fries’ refers to deep-fried slices or strips of potatoes. While the precise origins are unknown, the item hit the culinary scene sometime in the 1700s.
My favorite is just the regular cut. Looks like I may be different than a lot of Americans. Here is the breakdown.
A survey by National Today reveals that 99% of people like French fries. Other findings
Favorite type of fries ...
1. Curly fries -- 22 %
2. Chili cheese fries -- 15 %
3. Cheese fries -- 13 %
4. Standard cut -- 10 %
5. Waffle fries -- 10 %
6. Potato wedges -- 7 %
7. Sweet potato fries -- 6 %
8. Crinkle cut -- 6 %
9. Shoestring or matchstick -- 5 %
10. Belgian fries -- 1 %
Whatever type is your favorite, one thing is certain. You have to have ketchup!