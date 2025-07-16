Chris Stapleton and Wife Contribute $1 Million to Help Texas Flood Recovery

Country star Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, have donated $1 million through their charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind, to support flood relief efforts in Texas following the devastating Hill Country flooding on July 4. The donation will support national and local organizations, including the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation, in helping affected families and animals recover.

"The real heroes, I think, were the kids on the ground," Swimmer Scott Ruskan told Good Morning America. "Those guys are heroic, and they were dealing with some of the worst times of their lives, and they were staying strong. That helped inspire me to get in there and help them out."

Outlaw State of Kind announced the donation on social media, stating, "Outlaw State of Kind has donated $1 million to support national and local organizations providing flood relief in Texas."

Severe rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to rise 26 feet, resulting in widespread damage and loss of life, including at Camp Mystic, situated near the river.

Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, also pledged $1 million to the American Red Cross, which is currently operating emergency shelters and offering food, financial assistance, relief supplies, and family reunification services. "Our hearts break as we witness the devastating impact of flooding in Kerrville and the surrounding communities," Graves shared. "We're deeply saddened by the lives impacted and the loved ones lost, and our hearts and prayers go out to everyone impacted."

Founded in Baton Rouge in 1996 and now a national chain with more than 900 restaurants, Raising Cane's has more than 200 restaurants in Texas. The company is opening additional restaurants in subdivisions across the 2025/2026 time period; they are also participating in regional recovery efforts.

Acts of bravery have marked the community's response to the disaster. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan helped save 165 people, while other stories include Matthew Crowder's rescue of a mother and her children. Children affected by the floods have also been hailed as heroes for their resilience.