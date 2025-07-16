Lady A Kicks Off First Christmas Tour with 12-Show Run Starting December 5

Lady A has announced their upcoming This Winter's Night Tour, a 12-date holiday-themed concert series launching Dec. 5 in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour will visit cities including Clearwater, Jacksonville, Grand Prairie, Rockford, Waukegan, Welch, Shipshewana, and French Lick, before concluding in Nashville. Among the highlighted performances is a family-friendly concert at Treasure Island Resort and Casino, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. for attendees aged five and older.

The tour will support a brand-new Christmas album that blends holiday classics with original festive songs, serving as a follow-up to their 2020 release, On This Winter's Night. Presale tickets will be available starting today at 10:00 a.m. local time, using the code HOLLYJOLLY. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, July 18, at 10:00 a.m.

This holiday run arrives during a season of personal joy for the group, as both Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley are expecting new babies. The announcement was made on social media with humor and warmth, generating buzz among fans eager for seasonal celebrations.

Lady A is represented globally by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and managed by Red Light Management. They've sold 2.3 million tickets across 304 headlining shows, grossing $105.4 million in career touring revenue. With 11 No. 1 singles, more than 9 billion global streams, and seven GRAMMY Awards, Lady A remains one of country music's most accomplished acts. Their breakout single, "Need You Now," is the highest certified song by a country group.