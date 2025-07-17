Charlotte Arts Festival Gives Money to Nine Local Artists for 2025 Public Projects

Starting next fall, nine artists will transform Charlotte's public spaces with fresh works funded by $15,000 grants. The projects mark a milestone for Blumenthal Arts, which has put $515,000 into local hands since 2021.

"We are thrilled to announce our latest cohort of Blumenthal Fellows as part of the fourth annual Charlotte International Arts Festival," said Bree Stallings, per WCCB Charlotte. "This year's selected artists are building on the momentum of past festival successes with work that is more inclusive, more interactive, and more engaging than ever before."

The showcase runs through September 2025, backed by Barringer Construction as the key sponsor.

Fresh takes on art and tech stand out among the winners. A motion-sensing light display by Jay Huleatt will pulse with visitor movement. Meanwhile, Eva Crawford weaves past and present by printing modern faces onto vintage quilts.

Cultural roots run deep in three standout works. A shining metal bull, crafted by Nony Tresierra, draws from Peru's rich traditions. Kortney Paloalto pulls from Mexican art history. Across the plaza, Rupam Varna's musical creations will sing notes from distant lands.

The city's changing face takes center stage, too:

A glasshouse by Friday Jones mirrors Charlotte's swift growth.

Through his lens, Dweh Brown captures Black artists shaping their communities.

In a patch of green, Emily Sage Avery's corn husk forms invite hands-on discovery.

At the edge of it all, Viashali Awale's spinning puzzle boxes mix city scenes with wild creatures, asking players to find hidden links.

Last year, $505,000 flowed to local talent. Since its start, the program has sparked life into 50 unique visions.