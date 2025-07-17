Emojis That Make People Go Yuck
Everybody uses them. Heck even I do and i'm a little technology illiterate! Emojis are cute...right. Not all are.
I always thought I was using the thumbs-up emoji. Then I find out that it is not, it is the hang loose emoji. Darn it, I am confused again. My wife sometimes sends me an emoji. Usually, when I text her something very witty. Of course, I don't think that emoji is safe for the internet!
Did you know there are over 2,800 emojis, of which 2,300 are used each day. The biggest day for emojis is New Year's Day. Probably everybody is sending the thumbs up like I do.
According to a survey by Magpie here are the top ten Emoji Icks
- Two hearts
- Heart suit
- Red heart
- Kissing face
- Winking face
- Person with folded hands
- Smiling face with open mouth and tightly closed eyes
- Smiling face with hearts
- Fire
- Rolling eyes
Honestly I don't send any of these very often. I guess I will just stick with the thumbs up or Hang loose. What ever it is!