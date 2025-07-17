Backstage Country
Emojis That Make People Go Yuck

Rob Tanner

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 06: Batteries designed as emojis are displayed at the Philo booth at CES 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

David Becker/Getty Images

Everybody uses them. Heck even I do and i'm a little technology illiterate! Emojis are cute...right. Not all are.

I always thought I was using the thumbs-up emoji. Then I find out that it is not, it is the hang loose emoji. Darn it, I am confused again. My wife sometimes sends me an emoji. Usually, when I text her something very witty. Of course, I don't think that emoji is safe for the internet!

Did you know there are over 2,800 emojis, of which 2,300 are used each day. The biggest day for emojis is New Year's Day. Probably everybody is sending the thumbs up like I do.

According to a survey by Magpie here are the top ten Emoji Icks

  1. Two hearts
  2. Heart suit
  3. Red heart
  4. Kissing face
  5. Winking face
  6. Person with folded hands
  7. Smiling face with open mouth and tightly closed eyes
  8. Smiling face with hearts
  9. Fire
  10. Rolling eyes

Honestly I don't send any of these very often. I guess I will just stick with the thumbs up or Hang loose. What ever it is!

Rob TannerEditor
