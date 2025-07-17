North Carolina A&T Launches First State Aerospace Engineering Degree

GREENSBORO, NC – MAY 12: U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama speaks to graduates at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NCA&T) Commencement, May 12, 2012, in Greensboro, NC. Michelle Obama was honored with a Doctorate in Humanities. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

This fall marks a turning point as North Carolina A&T State University starts the state's first aerospace engineering bachelor's program. The move aims to supply skilled workers to the area's growing aviation sector.

Breaking from its two-decade tradition of teaching aerospace topics in mechanical engineering classes, A&T now offers direct training in aircraft and spacecraft design. Short courses mix with intensive lab work to build real-world skills.

"Our students, since they are over here, they don't have to go outside our state to look for jobs, they are going to stay over here to get those well-paying aerospace jobs that are within the state of North Carolina," said Dr. John Kizito, according to WFMY News 2.

The timing matches a surge in local aviation work. JetZero's new Greensboro site will add 15,000 jobs. Nearby, Haeco runs repair shops while Honda Jet and Boom Supersonic build cutting-edge aircraft.

Students dive straight into hands-on work through industry ties. At Boeing's drone facility, they test group flight patterns. Campus labs buzz with student-built machines that craft aerospace parts.

"It's really a great opportunity because I know that we have great skills in the undergraduate students, and we have many platforms with robotics that are directly related with the aerodynamic manufacturing companies," said graduate student Amanuel Tereda per WXII 12.

Students learn to build and test flying machines of all kinds. State-of-the-art labs give them access to industrial robots and spaces to fly test drones.