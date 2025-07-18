Twenty-Four Stars Ready to Hit the Stage at 2025 Nashville Songwriter Awards

The 2025 Nashville Songwriter Awards will take place on Sept. 23 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Now in its eighth year, the annual ceremony is presented by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) in partnership with City National Bank. This year's event will spotlight exceptional talent across the songwriting community, with awards such as Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Songwriter-Artist of the Year, and the coveted "10 Songs I Wish I'd Written," all selected through a combination of chart data and peer voting.

A new category, the Legendary Song award, will debut this year. It will honor a timeless track released between 1968 and 1984, selected through anonymous votes by NSAI professional members, with nominations curated by the NSAI board. The evening will also celebrate music legends Alabama, who will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award, and Brenda Lee, who will be honored with the NSAI President's Keystone Award.

An exciting and diverse lineup of performers has been announced, including Jessie Jo Dillon — nominated for a Grammy for Songwriter of the Year (non-classical) in both 2023 and 2024 — alongside Kelly Archer, Drew Baldridge, Travis Denning, Jason Aldean, and Trisha Yearwood. Additional performers, including Old Dominion and Lukas Nelson, are also set to take the stage, with more names to be revealed in the coming weeks.