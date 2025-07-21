Breland Set to Sing National Anthem at 2025 MLS All-Star Game

Breland, a country star, will sing the national anthem for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game on July 23 in Austin, Texas, at Q2 Stadium. Breland, known for mixing country with hip-hop, R&B, gospel, and pop, will help excite the evening, as the top players in Major League Soccer take on the best from Mexico's LIGA MX. A devoted fan of Nashville SC, Breland is particularly looking forward to seeing players like Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, and Andy Najar take the field. His performance will kick off a day filled with celebrations, including fan zones, player appearances, a day of service, and an All-Star Skills Challenge.

Breland has gained recognition for his genre-defying sound and his 2019 breakout hit "My Truck." He's since collaborated with artists such as Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton, Shania Twain, and Thomas Rhett. He has also sung the national anthem at large occasions, like the Daytona 500, NFL games, and NFL London Games, with much fanfare.

He returned in October 2024 with the EP Project 2024, in response to a transformational journey to Selma, Alabama. The project, centered around themes in Black American history, is again about creative freedom and has expressed a desire to break beyond country music expectations in his future work without being confined by political messaging.

"I've always appreciated how soccer brings people together from all over the world, so it's truly an honor to be part of one of MLS' marquee events," he said. "I'm looking forward to bringing the energy with my national anthem and setting the tone for a thrilling match, highlighting the league's brightest stars."