Security Guard Kicks Dylan Marlowe Out of Festival After His Show

Dylan Marlowe, known for his viral country version of Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license" and for co-writing Jon Pardi's No. 1 hit "Last Night Lonely," was removed from Country Jam USA in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, following a backstage access dispute, despite holding an all-access wristband.

"Just trying to stay out of the way. Front of house was like this tower, so there's like second story, first story of the booth. And so we're up top watching, probably for 10 or 12 minutes. This dude comes up and he says, you know, we can't be there. So we were like very, it started off very politely. You know, we're like, hey, we have these. I still have my wristband on. Like these are all access," Marlowe shared.

Marlowe, who had just finished his set, attempted to watch Jake Owen's performance from the front of house area with his band. The situation escalated when a security guard refused to acknowledge their credentials and insisted they leave. Although the interaction began calmly, Marlowe admitted that frustration got the better of him after being denied access and removed.

"But if we go in the pit during the middle of the day, it's going to probably cause a little bit of a scene just because we just got off stage and we're in the same clothes. So last thing I want to do is try to make a scene during Jake Owen's set because that to me is disrespectful during his set."

While Country Jam USA has issued no statement, Marlowe made it clear that the issue stemmed from the behavior of a single security guard, rather than the festival itself. He deleted a video he had initially posted about the incident to avoid harming the event's reputation.

"The festival was great, and all those people there were great… I posted it from a place of frustration yesterday. I was pretty angry when I got backstage."