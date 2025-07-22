State Where Shark Attacks Are Most Likely

Backstage Country
Hunting of a Great White Shark (Carcharodon carcharias) breaching in an attack on seal. South Africa

Getty Images

This week is Shark Week on the Discovery Channel. I am not much of a swim in the ocean kind of guy. If I spent just 5 minutes watching Shark Week, I'm sure it would be worse.

Though shark attacks are rare. A study posted in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care reveals that selfies have killed five times more people than shark attacks over the last decade. India had the most deaths during that time (159), followed by Russia (16) and the United States (14). So to be really safe, don't take a selfie near the ocean!

According to a survey by Florida Bet. These are the states where you are most likely to be attacked by a shark.

1 Florida

2 Hawaii

3 California

4 South Carolina

5 North Carolina

6 Texas

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
