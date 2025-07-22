State Where Shark Attacks Are Most Likely
This week is Shark Week on the Discovery Channel. I am not much of a swim in the ocean kind of guy. If I spent just 5 minutes watching Shark…
This week is Shark Week on the Discovery Channel. I am not much of a swim in the ocean kind of guy. If I spent just 5 minutes watching Shark Week, I'm sure it would be worse.
Though shark attacks are rare. A study posted in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care reveals that selfies have killed five times more people than shark attacks over the last decade. India had the most deaths during that time (159), followed by Russia (16) and the United States (14). So to be really safe, don't take a selfie near the ocean!
According to a survey by Florida Bet. These are the states where you are most likely to be attacked by a shark.
1 Florida
2 Hawaii
3 California
4 South Carolina
5 North Carolina
6 Texas