$600K Scholarship Program Aims To Fix Nursing Shortages in Carolinas as Need Grows

A new $600,000 fund at York Technical College, backed by Bayada Home Health Care, will train 40 future nurses. The push comes as both Carolinas brace for the nation's most severe medical staff gaps within four years.

By 2027, North Carolina will lack one-fifth of its needed medical staff. South Carolina sits close behind, ranking fourth in the U.S. for expected staff gaps. These stark numbers come straight from federal health data.

Each student can get $23,000 for their studies. The money helps train people in four key areas: practical nursing, registered nursing, patient care, and nursing support. York Tech adds about 80 new nurses to the field each year.

"This partnership emphasizes our commitment to removing barriers to education for students and providing a strong workforce to businesses in our service area," said York Tech officials, per The Post and Courier.

Students split time between books and bedside care. While studying, they work part-time at Bayada, getting hands-on practice with kids, adults, and basic care. This setup tackles the staff gaps that keep sick people waiting.

"There's been an increase [in the number] of children who need our help," said Jenni Cairns, Bayada's Rock Hill Office director, according to WBTV. "We could at any time have 10, 12 referrals on our board that we are unable to accept because of staffing issues."

U.S. stats paint a tricky path ahead. The country will be short 10% of the needed nurses in 2027. This gap should shrink to 6% ten years later. Bayada, now the top independent nonprofit for home care, runs sites in hundreds of towns.

Student Gabrielle Dunlap mixes work and study as she trains. "Knowing that I can leave with helping somebody or just being an impact on somebody's life — even if it's just educating, which is what you know we practically do right now," Dunlap said.