CATS Sets Up South End Station Project Meeting To Connect With Small Businesses

On July 29, CATS will host a networking event at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. The focus? Connecting small businesses to work on the new South End Station build.

Starting at 9 a.m., the two-hour session brings key players to the table. Representatives from CATS will meet with builders Stacy Witbeck and planners Kimley-Horn. Local firms can discover ways to join the Blue Line station work and learn about DBE rules.

Staff will guide business owners through vital paperwork and permits. Teams from Charlotte's Small Business Program stand ready to assist. State DBE experts will explain how firms can qualify as minority, women, and small business partners.

Want to join? Head to Room 266 at 600 E. Fourth St. Just make sure to sign up first through the city's web portal.

The session opens doors for builders and skilled trade workers seeking new projects. Small companies will learn the steps to submit strong proposals for transit work.

This marks the first time CATS has held a public session about contractor roles in the South End build. The transit group aims to boost small business participation in station construction.

The Blue Line connects downtown Charlotte to I-485. Adding this stop will give South End riders a new point of access.