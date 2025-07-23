Charlotte Breweries Clean Up at 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championship

Local beer makers stunned judges at the 2025 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Out of 8,000 entries across 170 styles, Charlotte-area brewers claimed 18 medals: seven of them gold.

At their spots in Huntersville and Belmont, Primal Brewing struck gold with Gentle Giant Session IPA. They also earned bronze for their alcohol-free malt drink, Wheat Without Worry.

Sugar Creek's medal count hit three. Their Belgian Quad won gold, matching its World Beer Cup success from 2023. Their Belgian Dubbel took silver, while The Big O fruit IPA earned bronze.

Triple C's winning streak brought gold for Planet Pulp in New England IPAs. Uncle John's wheat beer grabbed silver, and their orange-infused Zest A Peel scored bronze.

NoDa's Lil' Slurp topped the Experimental IPA field with gold. Meanwhile, Pilot struck twice with silver medals: one for Island Hopper IPA, another for their creative Huckleberry Cheesecake Gose.

Fort Mill's Replay earned two silvers. Their arcade-themed spot crafted the winning EZ Baked Experimental IPA. Working with South Carolina brewers, they also scored with Transplant Collaboration IPA.

Neoteric added to their medal collection. Last Day at the Office California Common Beer won silver, while Yarnburner English Summer Ale took bronze, marking back-to-back years with U.S. Open wins.

Gold medals also went to three standouts: 760 Craft Works' German-style Shrouded Reflections of Moonlight Schwarzbier, Model A's Anniversary Stout, and Southern Range's Strawberry Shandy.