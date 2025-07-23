Charlotte’s Coyote Joe’s Takes Center Stage in New Netflix Drama

A Charlotte watering hole steps into the spotlight as Netflix films its new series The Hunting Wives at Coyote Joe's. Camera crews packed into the Wilkinson Boulevard spot during early spring 2024.

In the show's fictional Texas town of Maple Brook, the bar sets the scene where characters mix and mingle. Between takes, cast members found themselves drawn back to the spot night after night.

"We were shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, and there happens to be this incredible honky-tonk bar called Coyote Joe's," said Malin Akerman, who plays Margo Banks, to Live with Kelly and Mark. "We actually shot a scene there as well for the show, but once we discovered it, we were there every single weekend, going, you know, two-stepping with all the cowboys."

At 4621 Wilkinson Blvd., this local spot stands in for its Texas counterpart across eight gripping episodes. Sharp-eyed viewers might spot the worn wooden floors, bright neon signs, and wide-open dance space that make the bar unique.

North Carolina's varied settings helped create the show's Texas backdrop. Production teams split their time between Charlotte's streets, Mooresville's charm, Lake Norman's shores, and Richfield's quiet corners.

The plot tracks Sophie, a newcomer swept into small-town drama when she meets a group of local wives. Viewers first see the bar when Sophie steps out for her first night in town. Short scenes mix with long shots to catch every detail of the night spot's atmosphere.

While TV crews have packed up, the real Coyote Joe's keeps its doors open. Music fills the air most nights. Boots still scuff the floor during dance classes.