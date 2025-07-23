School Warns Dad Not To Wear This Costume To School Again

Backstage Country
The Daily Star says an English father recently surprised his daughter at Summer school in a gorilla suit. Chris Napthine wanted to embarrass his daughter on her last day of school, but the school's reaction was deemed "ridiculous" by him.  

I have to say I agree. The school told him the costume was inappropriate because it was a "serious safeguarding issue." Their letter read; : "Please do not come into school in a costume or mask. This is a serious safeguarding issue. It has also upset some of the children & caused concern for adults."

C'mon really? This guys response was fantastic. Check it out below.

