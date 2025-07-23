Tyler Childers and Wynonna Judd Blow Away Crowd With Surprise Duet at Under the Big Sky Festival

The Under the Big Sky Music Festival, held in Whitefish, Montana, ended this past weekend as a three-day event with a who's who of music, with Tyler Childers, Mumford & Sons, and Oliver Anthony. Closing the festival on a high note, Childers delivered a headline performance that included a surprise on-stage duet with Wynonna Judd on “Way Of The Triune God.” The pair captivated the audience with their vocal chemistry and shared presence.

“One of the most important things that we are here to do is to (be in) fellowship,” he told the crowd.

Wynonna Judd had performed earlier in the weekend and has been chronicling her busy summer on Instagram, highlighting time spent with family and an ongoing tour that includes supporting Little Big Town through October. She is set to perform in Rapid City, South Dakota, today, followed by Waukee, Iowa, and additional dates across the country.

Childers is preparing for the release of his new album, Snipe Hunter, scheduled for July 25. Rick Rubin produced the album and features contributions from artists such as the Chicks and Metallica. The film displays casual behind-the-scenes footage showcasing the collaborative nature of the recording, which also reinforced Childers' desire to be experimental.

“The arrangement rises in a way that mirrors the story itself: the feeling of falling, the rush of connection, and the kind of joy that sneaks up on you. It doesn't overwhelm the song's simple beauty; it elevates it.”

RCA Chairman Peter Edge praised Snipe Hunter for its bold direction and artistic freedom, predicting it will “defy expectations.” Fans are already expressing hope that the duet with Judd will be released in full on streaming platforms.