York County Humane Society Needs Land To Expand as Pet Adoptions Surge

Small breed terriers and chihuahuas barking and begging to be let out of kennel

Pet adoptions hit a record high at York County's shelter last year. Staff found homes for 412 animals in 2025. Now they're searching for 5-10 acres to build bigger facilities. Most of their success came from cat placements: 318 felines went to new homes, while 94 dogs found families.

This week marks the start of their mid-summer adoption push. Two standout pets await new homes: a kitten named Kylie Jenner and a mixed-breed pup called Kaylor. The medical staff made sure both got their shots and tracking chips.

With school starting soon, the staff needs quick help. They want local families to take in kittens for short stays. These two-week stints give the little ones time for medical care while testing if a home's ready for a pet.

More animals fill the kennels each summer day. Basic supplies run low fast: they burn through cat litter and treats. Their shop, Pawsibilities, sells used items to keep things running.

A friendly stray named Kaylor weighs 60 pounds and plays well with others. At age two, this smart pup picks up new commands fast. Sweet Kylie came in when her first family found out about their cat allergies.

The shelter takes cash gifts and supplies. Shoppers at their store pitch in too. Want to help? Sign up to foster on their website.